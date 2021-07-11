Petrol Price Should Have Been Rs 20-22 Per Litre: AICC

The All India Congress Committee said that the petrol price should have been Rs. 20-22 per litre looking at the international price of Crude oil at the present time.

The AICC spokesperson, Shakti Singh Gohil made this statement today while addressing a press meet at the Rajiv Bhavan on the increasing petrol price all around the country.

The AICC said that due to the worldwide lockdown, there has been a decrease in the use of fuel but the price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas is just increasing.

The reason behind this hike in the fuel price is the high tax, claimed Gohil.

“The present day price of crude oil internationally is 44 dollars per barrel which was 135 dollars per barrel during the governance of Congress party in the country,” stated the spokesperson.

Taking account of this value of crude oil in the international level, the price of petrol should have been around Rs 20-22 per litre, said the political body.

Further, AICC leader also stated that the centre earned 25 lakh crore from crude oil in the last 7 years.