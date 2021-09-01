Phani Talukdar Joins BJP

AIUDF MLA from Bhabanipur constituency Phani Talukdar joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

Phani Talukdar resigned from AIUDF on Tuesday and joined BJP today at the party headquarter in Hengrabari. He submitted his resignation as AIUDF MLA to Assam Legislative Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary yesterday.

Talukdar also met top Assam BJP leaders, including chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday morning.

“I welcome him (Phanidhar Talukdar) to our Pariwar,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Talukdar is the third legislator after Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain resigned from their respective parties to join hands with the saffron party.

Phanidhar Talukdar is a first-time MLA from the AIUDF, who won the recently held Assembly elections in Assam from Bhabanipur constituency.

Joining the party, Talukdar said, “I am attracted towards the principles of BJP and decided to join the party. In 2021 Assembly election, I sought ticket from BJP. The people of the constituency are benefitted only if you are in the ruling party. I joined BJP for the development of the constituency.”

