Phase 7 of Vande Bharat Mission to Begin from Oct 29

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday has said that the Phase-7 of Vande Bharat Mission will begin from October 29.



In a tweet today, Mr. Puri said, there will be more destinations, flights, and bubble arrangements. He said, international travel of more than 2.7 million people facilitated till now. The Minister said, yesterday 4 thousand 3 hundred 22 people came to India from abroad.

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 7,523 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till October 24, carrying over 9.78 lakh passengers. Of these, 3,762 were inbound flights carrying 6,15,787 passengers and 3,761 were outbound flights with 3,62,561 fliers.