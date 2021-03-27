Phase I Assam Assembly Election 2021: 264 Candidates In Fray For 47 Constituencies | LIVE UPDATES

264 candidates contesting in 47 constituencies will go to polls in the first phase of Assam legislative assembly on Saturday, while, 81,9,850 voters will exercise their right to franchise in this phase.

LIVE UPDATES

09. 30 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urge voters especially the youth to cast votes in record numbers.

09. 25 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah appeals Assam citizens to exercise their right to franchise for peace, development and prosperity in the state.

09. 20 AM: Poll percentage till 9 AM in Jorhat (13.23 per cent), Dergaon (12.65 per cent), and Teok (13.60 per cent).

09. 16 AM: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweets: Your vote is your right. As we step into the first phase of #AssamAssemblyPolls, I call upon each and every eligible voter of Assam, especially the youth, to participate in this great exercise of democracy and cast your votes.

09.14 AM: BJP candidate Ajanta Neog casts her vote in Golaghat.

09.10 AM: Agriculture Minister and AGP President Atul Bora casts his vote. Bora is the sitting MLA of Bokakhat.

09.05 AM: Poll Percentage up to 9 AM : 11.35 per cent

08. 58 AM: Assam Congress President Ripun Bora contesting from Gohpur casts his vote.

08. 56 AM: Minister of State for Revenue and Disaster Management, Jogen Mohan exercises his vote to franchise in Moran. Mohan is contesting from Mahmara.

08. 53 AM: Sitting MLA of Batadroba, Angoorlata Deka casts her vote. Deka is contesting Batadroba seat for the second time.

08. 51 AM: Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah (INC) contesting Titabar exercises his right to vote. Titabar has been the constituency of three-time former CM of Assam late Tarun Gogoi.

08. 47 AM: Assam minister Ranjit Dutta casts vote in Behali, while, Renupoma Rajkhowa (AGP) casts vote. She is contesting from the Teok seat for the sixth time.

08. 45 AM: Newly floated party Assam Jatiya Parishad is contesting 41 of 47 seats in Phase 1. President Lurinjyoti Gogoi is contesting from Naharkatia and Duliajan, while, General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan will be contesting from Sadiya.

08. 42 AM: 78 Independent candidates in fray in Phase 1.

08. 36 AM: AGP is contesting 10 seats and AIUDF from a single constituency.

08. 33 AM: BJP has fielded candidates in 39 seats of Phase I, while the Congress is in fray in 43 seats.

08. 28 AM: BJP candidate and Golaghat sitting MLA Mrinal Saikia, AGP candidate and sitting Amguri MLA Pradip Hazarrika, Congress candidate from Amguri Ankita Dutta, Dibrugarh BJP MLA Prashanta Phukan have exercised their franchise.

08.24 AM: Poll Percentage till 8 am — 3. 15 per cent.

8. 22 AM: Web casting will be carried out at 50 per cent of polling stations per assembly constituency. All voters will be provided with hand wash, sanitisers, masks and gloves.

08. 19 AM: There are 9620 are main polling stations, and 1917 auxiliary polling station in the first phase.

08.18 AM: 11537 total polling stations have been set up in the first phase across 6,433 locations.

08.16 AM: Thowra constituency in Jorhat has the lowest voters of 1,15,364 voters in the first phase.

08.13 AM: Jonai constituency in Dhemaji has the highest number of voters — 3,11,660.

08.11 AM: Of 81,9,850 voters, a total of 40,77,210 male voters, 40,32,481 female voters, and 124 transgenders are eligible to vote in the first phase.

08.08 AM: A total of 241 male candidates and 23 female candidates will contest during the phase of the Assembly elections.

08.05 AM: Voting across 47 constituencies in 12 districts have commenced since 7 am today.