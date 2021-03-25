Phase I Assam Polls: 264 Candidates In Fray For 47 Constituencies

RegionalElection 2021Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Elections 2021/ Vote
REPRESENTATIONAL
2

264 candidates contesting in 47 constituencies will go to polls in the first phase of Assam legislative assembly on Saturday, while, 81,9,850 voters will exercise their right to franchise in this phase, the election commission informed on Thursday.

A total of 241 male candidates and 23 female candidates will contest during the phase of the Assembly elections.

Of 81,9,850 voters, a total of 40,77,210  male voters, 40,32,481 female voters, and 124 transgenders are eligible to vote in the first phase.

Related News

Actor R Madhavan Tests COVID-19 +VE

Assembly Polls: 48-Hour Dry Day In Assam From Today

Banks To Remain Closed Between March 27 & April 4

Assam Needs Leader Like Akhil Gogoi: Medha Patkar

Meanwhile, Jonai constituency has the highest number of voters 3,11,660 and

Thowra has the lowest constituency with 1,15,364 voters in the first phase. Overall, Dispur constituency has the highest voters of 4,11,636 in the state.

11537 total polling stations have been set up in the first phase across 6,433 locations. There are 9620 are main polling stations, and 1917 auxiliary polling station in the first phase.

As many as 2,41,269 total polling personnel have been deployed across the state.

Moreover, web casting will be carried out at 50 per cent of polling stations per assembly constituency. All voters will be provided with hand wash, sanitisers, masks and gloves.

The state election commission office will have a control room so will each district have a control room, the election commission added.

You might also like
National

Indian Railways Ready To Run 300 ‘Shramik Trains’ Everyday: Piyush Goyal

National

2550 international Tablighi Jammat members blacklisted

Top Stories

NRC: SC Rejects Govt. Demand to Reopen & Re-Verify

National

PM Modi Urges Party Leaders to Stress on National Interest

Environment

Assam Govt Announces 3 Schemes to Prevent Flood & Erosion

National

SC seeks Rafale Deal details in sealed cover

Comments
Loading...