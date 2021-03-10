Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Phase II Assam Polls: 27 Candidates File 46 Nominations So Far | Complete List

By Pratidin Bureau
0

The Election Commission informed that 27 candidates have filed 46 nominations for the second phase of Assam Assembly elections as of Wednesday.

Notably, the last date of nomination for 39 constituencies is March 12, scrutiny is on March 15 and withdrawal is March 17. The polling for the second phase will be held on April 1.

In Karimganj district, 10 nominations have been filed from four constituencies; in Cachar district, 10 nominations have been filed from four constituencies; in Dima Hasao, a single nomination has been filed from Halflong constituency; in Karbi Anglong, five nominations have been filed in two constituencies; in West Karbi Anglong, a single nomination has been filed from Baithalangso constituency; in Rangia district, two nominations has been filed from Kamalpur constituency, in Nalbari constituency four nominations have been filed; in Udalguri, a single nomination has been filed from Panery constituency; in Morigaon district, four nominations have been filed in Morigaon and Laharighat constituencies; and in Nagaon district, eight nominations have been filed in Raha and Barhampur constituencies.

Following is the list of candidates and nominations filed for the second phase of assembly election till today:

