Top StoriesNational

Phase II COVID Vaccination: PM Modi Gets 1st Dose Of Covaxin, Sports Assamese Gamocha

By Pratidin Bureau
37

As the second phase of nationwide vaccination against coronavirus kickstarts for vaccinating citizens over 60 and those over 45 who have illnesses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes the first beneficiary to take the first shot of Covaxin Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at AIIMS in the national capital.

As reported by several media outlets, the Prime Minister was seen taking the vaccine in a live video and he was seen sporting a gamocha from Assam. In the video, nurses from Puducherry and Kerala administered the dose to Prime Minister Modi.

Related News

Priyanka Gandhi To Visit Lakhimpur & Biswanath Today

Assam: 10 New COVID Cases Out Of 5,552 Tests

Pooja Chavan Suicide Case: Maha Minister Resigns From Shiv…

CoWIN Registration For Vaccine From 9 AM Tomorrow

“Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19,” PM Modi tweeted, sharing an image of himself taking first dose of the vaccine.

“I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free,” he added.

Lauding the Prime Minister’s efforts towards his fight against COVID-19 and wearing the Assamese Gamocha Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted:  A wonderful sight of PM Shri  @narendramodi Ji once again leading from the front in the crucial global fight against COVID-19. Proud to witness the Assamese Gamosa adorning the PM in this historic moment.

You might also like
Top Stories

‘Namghar’, ‘Sankardev road’ in Delhi: Sonowal in poll…

Top Stories

Editors Guild Demands Release Of Manipur Journalists

Entertainment

Complaint filed against ‘Sanju’ over toilet-leakage scene

World

Pakistan’s spy agency plans to humiliate India during Independence Day…

Sports

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 in Guwahati

Regional

Assam Government Reshuffle in Assam Police

Comments
Loading...