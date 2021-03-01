Phase II COVID Vaccination: PM Modi Gets 1st Dose Of Covaxin, Sports Assamese Gamocha

As the second phase of nationwide vaccination against coronavirus kickstarts for vaccinating citizens over 60 and those over 45 who have illnesses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes the first beneficiary to take the first shot of Covaxin Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at AIIMS in the national capital.

As reported by several media outlets, the Prime Minister was seen taking the vaccine in a live video and he was seen sporting a gamocha from Assam. In the video, nurses from Puducherry and Kerala administered the dose to Prime Minister Modi.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi today. He was administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. pic.twitter.com/VqqBYZDTFU — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

“Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19,” PM Modi tweeted, sharing an image of himself taking first dose of the vaccine.

“I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free,” he added.

Lauding the Prime Minister’s efforts towards his fight against COVID-19 and wearing the Assamese Gamocha Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted: A wonderful sight of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji once again leading from the front in the crucial global fight against COVID-19. Proud to witness the Assamese Gamosa adorning the PM in this historic moment.