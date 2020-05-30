Philippines To Repatriate NE students by a flight

Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Saturday informed that the embassy in Manila, Philippines has proposed a flight from Manila to Guwahati.

“Date will be fixed soon. All stranded students of NE in Philippines are requested to reach out Indian Embassy in Manila and share their personal contact details soon”, Krishna added.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) for northeast India, a Jazeera Airways flight with 155 deportees arrived at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Friday evening.

As many as 155 Indians deported by Kuwait landed in Guwahati in Assam on Friday and would be quarantined, officials said.