Pijush assures ‘Good News’ for paper mill employees

Assam Minister of State for health & family welfare Pijush Hazarika on Friday reiterated that “some good news arriving” to the employees of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL). However, the Jagiroad MLA has not enlightened the exact “good news”

His remarks came a day after the employees of Nagaon Paper Mill in Jagiroad staged a massive protest demanding their salaries. The NCLT has directed the occupants of the residential quarters of the HPCL owned mills to vacate the quarters by January 1, 2020.

“We will not vacate our quarters until our dues, which among others include 36 months’ salary, are settled,” an employee of the Nagaon paper mill had said.

Hazarika said that the Assam government will do everything to give the employees of the paper mill, what they deserve. Interestingly, the Jagiroad MLA’s assurance came on the day, when the State BJP is organising a ‘Shanti Samadal’ in the constituency.

It may be mentioned here that three employees of Nagaon paper mill had allegedly committed suicide owing to financial distress after the mill had become non-functional. The plight of the employees and their families regarding education, medical facilities and other basic amenities hogged headlines several times.