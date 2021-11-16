Repeating the same Byte Loses Essence of News: Pijush Hazarika on National Press Day

16 November – a day marked as symbol of free and responsible Press in India ‘National Press Day’, which was established with the aim of functioning as a moral watchdog of democracy.

Attending a programme on the occasion of National Press Day at PWD Convention Centre, Dispur, Information & Public Relation Minister Pijush Hazarika said, “Repeating the same information loses the essence of byte and becomes shoot. With the increase of media channels, there has also been a need for repeating the same piece of information all over again. This turns a byte into a shoot.”

He also talked about the balance of media, not in terms of management or favors but by checking if media blackmails. Media should accumulate “positive” vibe by providing the truth.

Hazarika extended his best wishes to journalist friends and urged them to keep enriching the public discourse. Shri Pawan Kumar Borthakur, Additional Chief Secretary, Govt of Assam & Dr. Chandan Kumar Sharma, Professor, Dept of Sociology, Tezpur University, others also attended the program.

On the other hand, the Assam Press Correspondent Union also celebrated the National Press Day at Guwahati Press Club.

The Chief Guest of the event was the Executive Editor of Sentinel – Ram Lal Singh. The significant Day was celebrated with various programs today which started with flag hoisting and culminated with a general meeting, carried out by floral tribute and felicitation. The meeting was also addressed by President of APCU – Abdul Khalek, Executive Editor of Asom Khabar – Biswajit Das, Photo correspondant of Pratidin Time – Chinmoy Roy.

A Souvenir was published by Assam Press Correspondent Union (APCU) named “Abiroto Jatra”, which was launched by Minister Jogen Mohan, Member of Assam Legislative Assembly.

