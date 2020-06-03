Pijush Hazarika Visits Home Quarantine People

Assam state health minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday visited door-to-door of the people in home quarantine who returned from other states. The minister took stock of the people whether they have followed the rules and regulations during their home quarantine period.

The minister paid a visit to different areas of Guwahati including Panjabari, Borbari, Rukminigaon, and other areas.

Reacting on the Hojai incident, Hazarika said that the police apprehended the people who tried to abscond from the train by pulling the emergency chain. Moreover, he urged the people that if they witness any suspected people, they should inform the Village Defence Organization or police.

The minister also informed that the people who tried to violate the rules will be sent to jail after their quarantine period gets over.