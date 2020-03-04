PIL Filed at GHC Against Cattle Syndicate

The Dhyan Foundation has filed a PIL at Gauhati High Court seeking CBI inquiry into the international cattle smuggling in the state.

The PIL filed in the high court said that 21 trucks have been seized on February 25 in Rangiya with 690 cows and 25 people have been apprehended. The trucks were seized for not having any valid documents.

The cows are now in a dilapidated condition for insufficient food and treatment as a result of which 40 cows have died.

The foundation also alleged that hundreds of cows are being smuggled to neighbouring Myanmar, Bangladesh but no steps have been taken by the state government to curb the menace.

The foundation also sought sufficient food and treatment for the cows following which the court ordered the transport and veterinary department to take immediate action.