PIL Filed at GHC Against Coal Mining in Dehing Patkai

Three Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed at Gauhati High Court (GHC) against coal mining in Dehing Patkai. A notice has also been issued to the state government, central government, and Coal India Limited seeking the reason for permitting coal mining in the wildlife sanctuary.

The court ordered to submit an affidavit within July 14 and the next hearing has been put on July 20.

The PIL filed in the high court also challenged the permission given to Coal India by the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL). A PIL has also filed in 2018 sighting the same reason.