PIL Filed in Delhi HC Seeking Removal of COVID-19 Caller Tune

A PIL has been filed in Delhi High Court seeking the removal of mobile caller tune on COVID-19 awareness in the voice of actor Amitabh Bachchan, reported news agency ANI on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India added 20,346 coronavirus cases today as the overall number of cases in the country neared 1.04 crore, the Health Ministry’s data showed. The number of fresh infections reported today was 12 per cent higher than on Wednesday. In this period, India reported 222 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,50,336.

The total number of people who have tested positive for the new UK strain of the coronavirus in the country now stands at 73, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.