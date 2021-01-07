NationalTop Stories

PIL Filed in Delhi HC Seeking Removal of COVID-19 Caller Tune

By Pratidin Bureau
0

A PIL has been filed in Delhi High Court seeking the removal of mobile caller tune on COVID-19 awareness in the voice of actor Amitabh Bachchan, reported news agency ANI on Thursday. 

Meanwhile, India added 20,346 coronavirus cases today as the overall number of cases in the country neared 1.04 crore, the Health Ministry’s data showed. The number of fresh infections reported today was 12 per cent higher than on Wednesday. In this period, India reported 222 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,50,336. 

The total number of people who have tested positive for the new UK strain of the coronavirus in the country now stands at 73, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Related News

Farmers Take Out Tractor March from Protest Sites

AMSU President Arunjyoti Moran Joins BJP

Gauhati HC Rejects Bail of Akhil Gogoi

PM Modi Distressed Over US Capitol Violence

You might also like
Regional

Fake Currency smugglers arrested in Biswanath

Business

India’s economy can double in 10 years, says ADB Chief Economist

Regional

Kokrajhar: BPF Demands to Conduct BTC Election

National

“Pariksha Pe Charcha”: PM Modi Urges Student to be Confident of Exam Preparation

Regional

Falcon Festival starts Nov 15 in Umrangso

Regional

Drugs Seized In Maligaon: 2 Arrested

Comments
Loading...