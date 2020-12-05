PIL Filed On Corruption In BTC

Ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council elections, a PIL has been filed against BTC headed by its Chief Executive Member and Bodoland People’s Front chairperson Hagrama Mohilary in Gauhati High Court on charges of corruption and mismanagement in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

Since 2003, Mohilary has formed the government thrice in BTR.

The PIL’s other respondents are ministry of home affairs, state government of Assam and Governor of Assam.

The PIL has been filed by Advocate Narapati Brahma of Kokrajhar and social worker Ranjan Kumar Baruah of Dispur.

The PIL has been file against the respondents in matters of illegal, unchecked and rampant corruption by which funds were embezzled in all the departments such as Panchayat and Rural Development , Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes, Sports, Agriculture, Textile and Handloom , Information and Public Relation, Transport, Education, Social Welfare, Fishery etc by the Executive Members of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), officials, suppliers, contractors etc causing great prejudice to the public at large.

In the PIL, allegations have been leveled against the respondents for corruption in The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Both the petitioners have alleged that since last 15 years, more particularly from the year 2010, an unchecked and rampant corruption is taking place within the four (4) districts of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) i.e. Kokrjahhar, Udalguri, Baksa and Chirang.

The petitioners in the PIL stated that “a social audit of MGNREGA in Bodoland Territorial Council ( BTC) was conducted by involving Gram Sabha, eminent persons and groups of persons. It was found that most of the works sanctioned under MGNREGA within the four districts of Bodoland Territorial Council ( BTC) had remained incomplete. The rate of completion of the works under MGNREGA is only 35.5% and job card holders get 27.5% of the wage that has been credited to their bank account”.

Also, the PIL mentioned 457 crores job card fraudulent allegations in the last two and a half years.

Furthermore, allegations of a scam of Rs 1,500 crore were made by the petitioners in distribution of food and other essential supplies to the public.

The PIL also mentioned corruption charges amounting to Rs. 30 crores in a scheme related to water supply in the region.