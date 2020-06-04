PIL for Dehing Patkai : Interim order not issued by High court: Govt

The Division Bench headed by Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court stayed away from passing any interim order in connection with Dehing Patkai coal mining while directing both the Central and State Governments to submit all documents relevant to the matter.

The Chief Justice’s Division Bench has accepted the Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed in connection with Dehing Patkai and gave the next date of hearing for the same in July.

The concerned departments were also directed to submit documents relevant to the matter. Notably, two PILs concerning Dehing Patkai were filed in the Gauhati High Court today.

Though the appellants’ advocate sought stay order on all mining activities in Dehing Patkai, public prosecutor informed that there were no mining activities going on presently in the area and hence, there was no need of passing any stay or an interim order to that effect.

Taking arguments of both the parties into cognizance, the High Court fixed next date of hearing in July.