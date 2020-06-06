PINJRA TOD’S DEVANGANA KALITA BOOKED UNDER UAPA

A fourth First Information Reports (FIR) has been registered by the Delhi Police against Jawaharlal Nehru University’s M.Phil scholar and Pinjra Tod’s founder activist Devangana Kalita under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) today.

Kalita has been accused of her connection with the anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in December and for subsequent communal disharmony in Northeast Delhi in February. She is currently in judicial custody and is serving at Tihar Jail. The Delhi Police had previously arrested Kalita thrice and the Delhi High Court has granted her bail twice. In the fourth FIR, former JNU Ph.D. scholar Umar Khalid, Congress activist Ishrat Jahan, United Against Hate member Khalid Saifi, and Jamia Milia Islamia students like Safoora Zargar, Gulfisha, and JNU scholar Natasha Narwal.

Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal are both women human rights activists and founding members of the Pinjra Tod, a collective of women students and university alumni from across Delhi, who seek to lessen restrictions, such as curfews, placed on female students. Both have been incarcerated since 23 May 2020 for which they were granted bail and the under which they were remanded for fourteen days at Tihar Jail. On 29 May 2020, women human rights defenders Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita were booked under new FIR.