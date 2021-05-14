A militant of the People’s Liberation Army of Manipur (PL-MP) was apprehended by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday.

As per a report, the militant, one Mayanglambam Siromani, was involved in an ambush leading to the death of one Assam Rifles jawan and severe injury to another.

Two militants were also killed in the encounter that followed. PLA-MP or PLAM is a proscribed insurgency group based in Manipur.

The ambush took place in 2017 at the Record of Proceedings (ROP) of 4th Assam Rifles at Chamol-Sajik Tampak Road. A case was also initially registered as FIR No. 3(11)/ 2017 dated November 15, 2017 at Chakpikarong police station in Chandel district.

Soon after the ambush, Siromani and his co-accused escaped to Myanmar. He was an active operative of PLA/RPF in 252 Mobile BN of PLA/RPF based in Myanmar. He hails from Kakching Khunou Angom Leikai under Waikhong police station in Kakching district in Manipur.

On March 2018, the NIA took over the case and re-registered it.

“During investigation it was revealed that Siromani was involved in the conspiracy for attack on the road opening party of Assam Rifles. Based on the evidence, he was charge sheeted while absconding”, the NIA told a news outlet.

Notably, Siromani was also declared a proclaimed offender and a cash reward of Rs 2 lakhs for his whereabouts or any information was put on him, which led to his arrest.

NIA further said that investigation into the case is still continuing and more details will be provided in due course of time.

The militant was today produced before the Imphal Special Court and was sent to five-day police custody.