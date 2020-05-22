Top StoriesWorld

Plane with 107 on board crashes in Pakistan

By Pratidin Bureau
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight has crashed while attempting to land at Karachi Airport with 107 passengers on board.

It is believed the plane crashed into houses into the Model Colony area of the city. A PIA spokesman has confirmed there were 107 passengers onboard alongside seven crew members and two captains.

Footage shows smoke billowing from the site of the crash, which is said to be a PIA PK 320 Airbus.

Local media is reporting that four houses have been damaged in the crash.

Pakistan’s Army and a large police presence are already on the scene of the crash. It has been reported that two injured people have already been moved to Jinnah Hospital.

