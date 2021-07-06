Plane With 28 On Board Goes Missing in Russia

In a mysterious incident, a plane carrying 28 persons on Tuesday went missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka.

As per reports, an Antonov An-26 flight with 22 passengers and six crew members was enroute Palana from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Officials said to media outlets that the plane missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar.

The plane belonged to a company called Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise. The plane has been in operation since 1982, Russian state news agency Tass reported.

An investigation has been launched, and a search mission is underway.

Media reports have suggested the plane may have crashed into the sea, but there has been no official confirmation of that yet. Two helicopters and an airplane have been deployed to inspect the missing plane”s route, local officials said.

The state RIA Novosti news agency reported that several ships have also been searching for the plane. The town of Palana is located on the coast of the Okhotsk Sea. The plane was on approach for landing when contact was lost about 10 kilometers (six miles) away from Palana’s airport.

Also Read: Zomato Delivery Boy Held For Drug Peddling In Jorhat