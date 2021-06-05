Planting Saplings A Firm Step For Ecosystem Restoration: CM Sarma

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma planted eleven saplings at Gandhi Mandap in Guwahati on Saturday.

Planting eleven saplings of Rudrakash plant in the premises of the prominent landmark, the Chief Minister said that, “Planting of saplings is a firm step towards ecosystem restoration”.

Dr. Sarma also urged the youth to plant more trees and should volunteer to work towards protecting the environment by carrying out sustainable practices following ideals of the father of the nation.

Also Read: Prohibitory Orders Issued For Vehicles In Kaziranga

“I urge youth to plant more trees and work towards protecting environment by embracing sustainable practices following ideals of Mahatma Gandhi,” Dr. Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also announced that henceforth Science and Technology Department of State Government has been rechristened as the Department of Science, Technology and Climate Change.

Moreover, the government has also decided to upgrade Raimona Sanctuary to a National Park which is situated in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

Further, works are also underway to give national status to Dehing Patkai National Park that is partly located in both Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, the Chief Minister said.

Also Read: Twitter Removes Blue Tick From Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu’s Personal Handle