Top StoriesNational

Plasma Therapy Showed Little Benefit In India: Study

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
48

Convalescent plasma therapy has shown a limited effect in reducing the progression to severe disease or death in a trial conducted in India, scientists say according to a PTI report.

The study, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) involved 464 adults with moderate COVID-19 who were admitted to hospitals in India between April and July. As many as 239 adult patients received two transfusions of convalescent plasma, 24 hours apart, alongside standard care, while the control group comprising of 229 patients received standard care only, it said

One month later, 44 patients or 19 per cent of those who received the plasma had progressed to severe disease or had died of any cause, compared with 41 patients or 18 per cent in the control group.

Related News

US Prez Candidate Joe Biden Promises Free COVID Vaccine

NE: Depression To Cause Heavy Rain

Tremors Felt In Ri-Bhoi

Times Are Different From 1962: Arunachal CM

Plasma therapy did, however, seem to reduce symptoms, such as shortness of breath and fatigue, after seven days, according to the researchers, including those from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and the National Institute of Epidemiology, Tamil Nadu.

Participants in the intervention arm received two doses of 200 millilitre (mL) of convalescent plasma, transfused 24 hours apart.

The new study shows that in settings with limited laboratory capacity, convalescent plasma does not reduce 28 day mortality or progression to severe disease in patients admitted to hospital with moderate COVID-19, the report added.

You might also like
Regional

Sivasagar reports 31 new cases of COVID-19

Health

Arunachal’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs to 3,412

Regional

Exclusive Visuals: AASU leader joins ULFA(I)

Top Stories

US First lady attends ‘happiness class’ in Delhi school

Regional

Mother And Daughter Stabbed By Unknown Assailants

Regional

Woman lost her life due to thunderstorm

Comments
Loading...