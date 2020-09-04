Top StoriesHealthRegional

Plasma Treatment At Nursing Homes Chargeable

By Pratidin Bureau
Plasma treatment is free of cost at Medical Colleges. However, those who opt for plasma treatment at nursing homes will have to pay for the Plasma kits.

Talking to media persons in a press meet, this was announced by the Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today.

This comes in the backdrop of several politicians, including APCC President Ripun Bora, slamming the state government’s call to curtail COVID-19 related expenses.    

Defending the decision taken by the State government not to bear the cost of sending back patients of COVID-19 home after their recovery, he said that the government will bear such conveyance expenses in case of inter-district journeys.

However, paying for intra-district journeys of such nature may result in inconvenience for the recovered ones, as they, at times, have to wait till late night in anticipation of government ambulances, he added.

Moreover, many among the public had suggested the Health Department to take such a decision, Sarma further said.

