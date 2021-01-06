Plea Filed In SC Seeking Regulation Of Social Media

In a recent development, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the regulation of social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook etc through guidelines making them culpable under criminal and civil laws.

As per reports, the plea was filed by advocate Mahek Maheshwari in personal capacity. He sought a direction to the Centre to formulate guidelines to appeal against any kind of grievances against Twitter and all such social media platforms within a time period until a proper law is enacted.

As the government does not have control and intervention over the social media platforms, they act on their own independently without any fear of any repercussion, the plea claimed.

“Due to lack of the government control and intervention on the social media platform Twitter, act the way they fit their way, ideology and desires,” it stated.

“Twitter is not having government control so it freely act unethically and shadow ban many accounts which does not suit its ideological inclination,” the petition added.

Maheshwari, in the petition, also said that “there should be no parallel ecosystem act to undermine the highest judiciary of the nation and creation of unrest, dissatisfaction among the masses.”

He further alleged that Twitter crossed all limits of lawlessness when it “supported the mocking of the highest judiciary of nation that is also institutionally of Supreme Court of Nation and individually of the judges as well”.