Plea filed to stay ‘Chhapaak’ release

Seeking a stay on the release of Deepika Padukone-starrer film ‘Chhapaak’, a plea has been filed in a Delhi court by lawyer Aparna Bhatt. The plea has been filed in Patiala House Court.

According to the lawyer, she was the lawyer for acid attack victim Laxmi for many years. However, she claimed that she has not been given credit in the film.

The film is based on the real-life acid attack survivor of Laxmi, who later took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, ‘Chhapaak’ is set to hit theatres on Friday.