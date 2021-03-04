Plea From Journalists Not Satisfactory: ULFA-I

By Pratidin Bureau
In another latest update in the abducted Quippo workers case, ULFA –I said that the apology furnished by journalist Dixit Sharma was not satisfactory.

The rebel outfit said instead of stating a justification for their published programme, a meaningful apology is what required. Moreover, they should cite a public apology on their digital portal.

The outfit also said journalists should be presenting news instead of advocating news.

ULFA-I had released a statement on Thursday evening demanding an apology from a web portal for sensationalising a news story related to the case.

In the statement released in Assamese, the banned militant outfit stated that digital news portal Time 8 journalists Dixit Sharma and Pranab Gogoi have commented sarcastically against the outfit’s Chief Paresh Baruah and insulted him in one of their programmes.

The outfit has asserted if the journalists do not offer an apology the Quippo employees who were supposed to be released today will not be released.

