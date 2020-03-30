Plucking in tea gardens to start from April 1

Amid the 21-day lockdown across the country, the council of ministers of the Assam government has decided to start the plucking of tea leaves in different tea gardens in the State from April 1. The decision was taken during a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by CM Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday evening.

The Tea Estate owners are asked to avail required permission regarding the plucking of tea leaves from the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts. The owners will also have to follow the guidelines of the health department regarding the same. It may be mentioned here that March-April is peak plucking season in the State.

Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary following the meeting said that the Chief Minister has also announced a special package for the 72 lakh families of the State. “As many as seventy-two lakh families will get free rice through Public Distribution System (PDS) from April 1,” said Patowary.

He also informed that the repair of river embankments will also start from April 1 and the Assam government will deposit Rs. 1000 each in the accounts of 2.78 lakhs registered labourers.