PM extends Holi greetings

By Pratidin Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address on Sunday extended wishes for the upcoming festivals of Holi, Gudi Padva, Navaratri and Ram Navami.

“Recently Mahashivaratri was celebrated throughout the country. On the occasion of Mahashivaratri, may you continue to be blessed by Bhole Baba (Lord Shiva),” Prime Minister Modi said, adding, “In the coming days, we will celebrate Holi, Gudi Padva. Please accept my greetings in advance.”

This was the 62nd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address to the nation.

