PM Flags off Light House Project In Agartala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects (LHP) in six cities including Tripura’s Agartala, under the Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC) of the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs.

PM Modi then spoke about the technologies that will be used at five locations besides Agartala — Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, and Ranchi.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took to twitter in Bangla, for showing gratitude to PM Modi for inaugurating the lighthouse project in Agartala.

আমি মাননীয় প্রধানমন্ত্রী শ্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদীজিকে ধন্যবাদ জানাই। ত্রিপুরায় গড়ে উঠতে চলা লাইট হাউস প্রকল্প এক অনন্য নজির। এর আগে এমন স্বপ্ন কেউ দেখেননি। গরিব মানুষের কাছে পৌঁছে যাবে এর সুবিধা । pic.twitter.com/rXxYlu0hPo — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) January 1, 2021

আজ ভিডিও কনফারেন্স-এর মাধ্যমে আগরতলায় লাইটহাউস প্রজেক্ট-এর উদ্বোধন করেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী শ্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদীজি। এই মহতী অনুষ্ঠানে অংশগ্রহণ করতে পেরে নিজেকে অনেক সৌভাগ্যবান মনে করছি। আমি ধন্যবাদ জানাই প্রধানমন্ত্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদীজিকে, ত্রিপুরাবাসীকে এই উপহার দেওয়ার জন্য। pic.twitter.com/PfebHy4KsS — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) January 1, 2021

PM Modi said the six projects would give housing projects in the country, adding that this will also strengthen the cooperative federalism. The prime minister further said that earlier, housing projects were not given priority by various central governments and that the governments were not concerned about the quality of housing infrastructure.

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, and chief ministers of Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand, respectively, also addressed the gathering on Friday.