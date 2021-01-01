PM Flags off Light House Project In Agartala

By Pratidin Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects (LHP) in six cities including Tripura’s Agartala, under the Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC) of the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs.

PM Modi then spoke about the technologies that will be used at five locations besides Agartala — Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, and Ranchi.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took to twitter in Bangla, for showing gratitude to PM Modi for inaugurating the lighthouse project in Agartala.

PM Modi said the six projects would give housing projects in the country, adding that this will also strengthen the cooperative federalism. The prime minister further said that earlier, housing projects were not given priority by various central governments and that the governments were not concerned about the quality of housing infrastructure.

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, and chief ministers of Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand, respectively, also addressed the gathering on Friday.

