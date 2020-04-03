PM Holds Video Conference with Sports Personalities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to India’s top sportspersons such as India captain Virat Kohli, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, amid a national lockdown to combat the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 49 athletes, along with sports minister Kiren Rijiju, have participated in the video call.

According to a source of sports ministry, of the total athletes, 12 have been given three minutes each to speak and present their view.

Due to the lockdown of 21 days amid the coronavirus outbreak, all sporting activities are currently shut in the country and it is still not clear when normalcy will resume. The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) is among the big-ticket Indian events suspended till April 15.

When Ganguly was asked about the development this morning, he said, “Yes, I will be joining our Honourable PM via video call. But I cannot tell you what will be discussed.” The ministry source said the athletes have been requested to spread awareness about social distancing through their social media pages.

“The PM will ask them to pass across the message of maintaining the lockdown. He will urge them to post videos to keep people occupied,” the source revealed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meeting with 40 top sportspersons, including Sachin Tendulkar, PV Sindhu and Hima Das, via video conferencing today, on #COVID19 situation in the country. pic.twitter.com/eC4xKceL4a — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

Cricketers form a major chunk of the participating list.

Apart from Tendulkar, Ganguly, and Kohli, others who are participating include World Cup-winning former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, former pacer Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, and K L Rahul.

Olympic silver medallist shuttler P V Sindhu, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, chess wizard Viswanathan Anand, sprinter Hima Das, boxing stars MC Mary Kom and Amit Panghal, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, and teenage shooting sensation Manu Bhaker are among the other accomplished athletes who are participating in the video call.