PM-KISAN scam: Atul Bora orders investigation

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora Wednesday ordered an enquiry into the massive scam into the PM Kishan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). Taking cognisance of the allegations made against certain officials in the case of PM-KISAN beneficiary selection, the Minister has issued instructions to senior officials of the department to inquire into the matter.

The Minister also asked the officials to submit the report by May 15.

I have taken cognisance of the allegations made against certain officials in case of PM-KISAN beneficiary selection. I have issued strict instructions to senior officials of the department to inquire urgently into the matter and submit me a report by May 15. — Atul Bora (@ATULBORA2) May 6, 2020

It has been alleged that 70 percent of the money from PM-KISAN has been given to the non-farmers who are linked with the BJP leader and Panchayat representatives. Moreover, the names of BJP leaders and workers’ family, near and dear ones and even journalists’ names are being included in the beneficiary list of PM-KISAN.