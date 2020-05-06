PM-KISAN scam: Barpeta District Agriculture officer suspended

By Pratidin Bureau
PM-KISAN scam: Barpeta District Agriculture officer suspended
Taking cognisance of the alleged scam in the PM Kishan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), Assam Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora Wednesday suspended District Agricultural Officer of Barpeta.

District Agricultural Officer Krishnakanta Pathak has been suspended after 70 percent of the money from PM-KISAN has been provided non-farmers who are linked Panchayat representatives. Speaking to Pratidin Time, the minister informed about the suspension of Pathak.

The Minister also ordered an enquiry into the massive scam. He issued instructions to senior officials of the department to inquire into the matter and asked the officials to submit the report by May 15.

