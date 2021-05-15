PM-Kisan Scheme: ₹299.5 Cr Released For Assam Farmers

Assam chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday evening expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transferring Rs. 299.5 crores to 14,97,511 farmers of the state as a part of the eighth installment of the PM-Kisan scheme.

The state has received a total of Rs. 2560. Cr to credit into the farmers’ accounts under the scheme, the chief minister informed.

“A Grateful Assam. Of the Rs 19,500 + cr disbursed by PM Sri @narendramodi under #PMKisan, glad that Rs 299.5 cr transferred to 14,97,511 farmers in Assam. So far a total of Rs 2560.5 cr has been credited into state’s farmers’ accounts under the scheme,” Dr. Sarma tweeted.

On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on May 14, farmers recieved the eighth installment of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN). In this installment, atleast 9.5 crore beneficiary farmer families will receive a transferred amount of over Rs. 19,000 crores. The seventh installment of PM Kisan was transferred on December 25.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in December, 2018.

The PM-Kisan scheme primary objective is to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land.

Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

In a financial year, PM Kisan installment is credited thrice through –Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.

In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs. 1.15 lakh crores has been transferred to farmer families so far.

This year Bengal farmers received the funds for the first time. Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Centre is also procuring higher quantity of paddy and wheat at MSP to boost farmers’ income.