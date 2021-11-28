PM Modi Addresses Nation In Penultimate ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Of The Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the 83rd episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. This is the second last edition of the year of the PM’s monthly radio program.

The PM had talked about Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the last episode on October 24 and emphasized its implementation.

He had also highlighted that India was one of the first countries in the world to prepare digital records of land in its villages with the help of drones.

The highlights of his address today are:

The PM said that in December, India will celebrate Navy Day and Armed Forces Flag Day. On these occasions, he said that he will remember the security forces.

He said that a three-day festival was organized in Kashi in honour of illustrious luminaries – Tulsidas, Sant Kabir, Sant Ravidas, Bharatendu Harishchandra, Munshi Premchand and Jaishankar Prasad. All of them played a major role in fostering public awakening.

He further mentioned that we all refer to the glory of Vrindavan, according to our own capabilities but the inner joy of Vrindavan, its inherent spirit, nobody can attain it in its entirety, it is infinite, adding that it was exactly why Vrindavan attracted people from all over the world.

Lastly, the PM said that there was a river in Jalaun called Noon river. Gradually, the river came to brink of extinction. This created a crisis for farmers in the area. The people of Jalaun this year formed a committee and revived the river. This was an example of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, he said.

