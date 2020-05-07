PM Modi Addresses Nation On Buddha Purnima

Buddha is Synonym of Service and Dedication: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of Buddha Purnima via video conferencing on Thursday.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi says “The world is fighting the battle against coronavirus. We are determined in our fight against coronavirus.” He added, “Today we have to celebrate this day via video conference.”

Paying tributes to Buddha the PM said that one must follow his teachings during these times.

He spoke about the relevance of Buddha’s teachings during the times of coronavirus. “Buddha became his own visionary and showed others the way,” said Modi.

He further said, “We are extremely lucky that we get to see several examples of people who are sacrificing their own comfort for the greater good of serving the masses. All such people deserve gratitude.”

Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held through a Virtual Visak day owing to the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic across the globe.

The event is being organized in honour of the Victims and the frontline warriors of COVID-19.

Ministry of Culture, Government of India in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a global Buddhist umbrella organization is holding a Virtual Prayer Event with the participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world.

Modi also said that Buddha is the symbol of ‘sacrifice’ and that one could bring reformation in society by their strong willpower.