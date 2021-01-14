PM Modi, Amit Shah Extend Magh Bihu Greetings

RegionalNationalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Magh Bihu greetings
68

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Magh Bihu greetings to the people of the state. Modi in a tweet in Assamese said, “I wish my heartfelt wishes to the people of Assam. May the coming days is filled with joy and happiness.”

The Prime Minister also wished the people of Tamil Nadu in Pongal. In a tweet Modi said, “Pongal greetings to all, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. This special festival showcases the best of Tamil culture. May we be blessed with good health and success. May this festival also inspire us to live in harmony with nature and further the spirit of compassion.”

Related News

Donald Trump 1st US Prez to be Impeached Twice

KMSS Leaders Observe Hunger Strike Amidst Bihu

Assam Detects 53 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

Assam: Plea For Upgrading Historic ‘Dhodar Ali’…

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the people of Assam on the occasion of Magh Bihu. The Minister also tweeted in Assamese saying, “I wish my heartfelt greetings to the people of Assam on Magh Bihu. May Maa Kamakhya bless everyone’s lives with joy, happiness and prosperity.”

You might also like
National

Delhi: Cop Killed In Violence Over CAA Ahead of Trump’s Visit

Top Stories

Dehing Patkai Upgraded To National Park

Regional

2-3 persons in Assam creating pressure: Hima

National

India and China discuss security and law enforcement cooperation

National

Education no longer must for driving licence

Regional

Will lodge complaint against Sonowal with EC: Tarun Gogoi

Comments
Loading...