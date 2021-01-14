PM Modi, Amit Shah Extend Magh Bihu Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Magh Bihu greetings to the people of the state. Modi in a tweet in Assamese said, “I wish my heartfelt wishes to the people of Assam. May the coming days is filled with joy and happiness.”

সকলোলৈকে মাঘ বিহুৰ শুভেচ্ছা জনাইছো। অনাগত সময়বোৰ আনন্দেৰে ভৰি পৰক। ঈশ্বৰৰ আশীৰ্বাদত চৌদিশে ভাতৃত্ববোধ আৰু কল্যাণ বিৰাজ কৰক। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2021

The Prime Minister also wished the people of Tamil Nadu in Pongal. In a tweet Modi said, “Pongal greetings to all, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. This special festival showcases the best of Tamil culture. May we be blessed with good health and success. May this festival also inspire us to live in harmony with nature and further the spirit of compassion.”

Pongal greetings to all, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. This special festival showcases the best of Tamil culture. May we be blessed with good health and success. May this festival also inspire us to live in harmony with nature and further the spirit of compassion. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the people of Assam on the occasion of Magh Bihu. The Minister also tweeted in Assamese saying, “I wish my heartfelt greetings to the people of Assam on Magh Bihu. May Maa Kamakhya bless everyone’s lives with joy, happiness and prosperity.”