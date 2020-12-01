NationalTop Stories

PM Modi, Amit Shah greets BSF on its raising day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the Border Security Force, which guards the country’s international border, on its raising day and said India is proud of it. The BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in its commitment to protecting the nation and assisting citizens during natural calamities. India is proud of BSF!, he said in a tweet.

The BSF was raised on this day in 1965 with a purpose to guard India’s international border with Pakistan and later with Bangladesh too when it became an independent country in 1971.

BSF personnel have also been deployed in the past to deal with internal challenges, including in counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir.

The event was organized at BSF Chhawla camp with Covid-19 safety protocols in place. A parade by BSF personnel also took place to mark the occasion.

The Border Security Force (BSF) will always stand to protect the country from the coward infiltration attempts of Pakistan, said Rakesh Asthana, Director-General of the force on its 56th Raising Day on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also saluted brave personnel of the force for their national service.

