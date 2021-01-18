Top StoriesRegional

PM Modi, Amit Shah To Visit Poll-Bound Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
82

Ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Sivasagar on January 23, while, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present in Nalbari on January 24, the state party announced.

As per initial reports, both the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders will be addressing party rallies as part of the 100+ seat mission ‘Vijay Sankalpp’ campaign.

Reportedly, participation of over 3 lakh people are expected in Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar during the prime minister’s visit.

Meetings are being conducted among BJP and Asom Gana Parishad leaders to review the preparedness and arrangements for both the ministers visit.

