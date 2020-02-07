PM Modi arrives at Guwahati

RegionalNationalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
PM Modi arrives at Guwahati
1,293

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport at Guwahati at around 11:30 AM.

Upon his arrival, Governor of Assam Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other BJP leaders welcomed him.

The Prime Minister will head to Kokrajhar directly from the LGBI airport in a helicopter to attend the celebration of the historic Bodo Accord.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a gathering at Kokrajhar around 12:30 pm to ‘hail the historic agreement’.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Eminent linguist Dr Pramod Bhattacharya Passes Away

Regional

Tej Hazarika denounces Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika

Regional

Food poisoning in Dhing, over 16 including kids hospitalised

Regional

Protest at Jagun; family of Dinanath Upadhyay offer prayers to Paresh Baruah

Top Stories

Hima clarifies, ‘golds’ from warm-up matches

National

Living man declared dead by doctor!

Comments
Loading...