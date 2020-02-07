PM Modi arrives at Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport at Guwahati at around 11:30 AM.

Upon his arrival, Governor of Assam Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other BJP leaders welcomed him.

The Prime Minister will head to Kokrajhar directly from the LGBI airport in a helicopter to attend the celebration of the historic Bodo Accord.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a gathering at Kokrajhar around 12:30 pm to ‘hail the historic agreement’.