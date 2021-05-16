PM Modi, Assam CM Extend Greetings On Sikkim Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day. Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma too wished the state on the occasion.

Sikkim became the 22nd state of India in 1975 on this day.

Taking to Twitter, he said that Sikkim has made great strides in areas like organic farming. “Statehood Day greetings to the people of Sikkim. This state is blessed with rich natural beauty and is home to warm-hearted people. Sikkim has made great strides in areas like organic farming. Praying for the state’s continuous growth and for the good health of it’s citizens,” PM Modi tweeted.

Assam Chief Minister and DoNER Convenor Dr. Sarma wrote: Greetings to sisters and brothers of #Sikkim on the foundation day of their loving state. As one of the jewels of #Northeast #India, I wish Sikkim to continue to be on the path of progress, prosperity & happiness. All the best.

Greeting people on the occasion, Sikkim governor Ganga Prasad has said that the state has always worked for the country’s development, be it through its organic mission and as a tourist hotspot. Prasad said that with the central government’s support, Sikkim is committed to building a self-reliant society, women empowerment and public welfare.

Several other leaders including the Union Minister of State (Ind Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region Dr. Jitendra Singh, extended their best wishes to the state and its people.

“Greetings to the people of #Sikkim on their Statehood Day. I wish the people of this beautiful State peace, prosperity, progress, and above all, victory over Covid,” Singh tweeted.

