PM Modi, BJP Leaders Pay Tribute To Syama Prasad Mookerjee On Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders paid rich tributes to party ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 68th death anniversary.

PM Modi in a tweet said the leader’s efforts towards national integration will never be forgotten.

“Remembering Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Punya Tithi. His noble ideals, rich thoughts and commitment to serve people will continue to inspire us. His efforts towards national integration will never be forgotten,” PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Mookerjee sacrificed himself to protect India’s identity and integrity, adding that he saved the country from another partition.

“Dr. Mukherjee sacrificed his everything to protect the country’s identity and integrity. He saved India from being partitioned again. His sacrifice, dedication and his ideals will continue to guide the generations to come”, he tweeted.

डॉ मुखर्जी ने देश की अस्मिता व अखंडता की रक्षा के लिए अपना सर्वस्व न्योछावर कर दिया। उन्होंने भारत का पुनः विभाजन होने से बचाया। उनका त्याग, समर्पण और उनके आदर्श युग-युगांतर तक आने वाली पीढ़ियों का मार्गदर्शन करते रहेंगे।



ऐसे अभिजात देशभक्त के बलिदान दिवस पर उन्हें कोटिशः नमन।

BJP president J P Nadda said Mookerjee dedicated his life to the country’s unity and integrity while living for cultural nationalism.

“For the unity-integrity of India by taking the concept of cultural nationalism, who dedicated his whole life to the name of the nation. Tribute to the founder of Jana Sangh, the great patriot, revered Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, on his martyrdom day!” he tweeted.

Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 – the ideological parent of the BJP. He also served as the Minister of Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet before the inception of the Sangh.

He was arrested by the then Congess government for protesting against the special status that was granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

He passed away while he was in detention on June 23, 1953.