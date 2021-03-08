PM Modi Buys Gamusa Made By Women Self-Help Groups

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoted women-made products, saying that he had bought a gamusa made by women self-help groups. He reiterated that it is “extremely comfortable” and often wears it, which is very much evident.

PM Modi posted a screenshot of the webpage where he bought it from and also shared the link on Twitter.

“You have seen me wear the Gamusa very often. It is extremely comfortable. Today, I bought a Gamusa made by various self-help groups of Kakatipapung Development Block,” he tweeted.

You have seen me wear the Gamusa very often. It is extremely comfortable. Today, I bought a Gamusa made by various self-help groups of Kakatipapung Development Block. #NariShakti https://t.co/jvHk5YFJof pic.twitter.com/8exa9oli8Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

The Prime Minister also announced that he had purchased a traditional Naga shawl from Nagaland and shared the link.

“India is proud of the Naga Culture, synonymous with bravery, compassion and creativity. Purchased a traditional shawl from Nagaland,” he tweeted.