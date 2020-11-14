PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Jawans In Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with the Border Security Forces (BSF) and Indian Army troops deployed at the Longewala post. He has been continuing the tradition of visiting the armed forces during Diwali since he became the Prime Minister.

As per reports, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane are with the Prime Minister during this Diwali celebration.

Longewala, where the Diwali celebration programme is being held, was originally a BSF Post and a strategic point en route to capturing vast tracts of land and also a pivotal theatre of war during the 1971 war.

Speaking on the event, he took a dig at China saying that the world is troubled by expansionist forces.

“Today the whole world is troubled by expansionist forces. Expansionism is, in a way, a mental disorder and reflects 18th-century thinking. India is also becoming a strong voice against this thinking,” he said.

PM Modi further warned the ‘enemies’ against provocating India.

“Today the strategy of India is clear. Today’s India believes in the policy of understanding and making others understand. But if attempts are made to test us, the reply they receive is intense,” he warned.

The Prime Minister also spoke about how the world has taken notice of India’s capability to kill terrorists by ‘entering their homes’.

“Today India kills terrorists and their leaders by entering their homes. The world now understands that this nation won’t compromise with its interests, not at any cost. This repute and stature of India is all due to your strength and valour,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi tweeted on the occasion and expressed gratitude to soldiers for their service on Friday.

This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders. pic.twitter.com/UAKqPLvKR8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2020

Last year, PM Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC). The year before, he travelled to meet soldiers in Uttarakhand. In 2017, he spent Diwali with troops posted in Gurez sector of north Kashmir.