PM Modi Chairs First Meeting Of Revamped Union Cabinet

A day after the reshuffle and expansion of the Union Cabinet, meetings of the union cabinet and council of ministers are underway on Thursday.

The back-to-back meetings of the union cabinet have begun in a virtual format and are being chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited