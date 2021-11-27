PM Modi Chairs Top-Level Meeting Amid New Variant Of Concern

After being briefed about the new variant ‘Omicron’ along with the Covid-19 situation around the world, PM Modi asked officials to review the plans for easing of restrictions on international travel, in light of the new situation.

A top-level meeting to review the public health preparedness and vaccination coverage was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The PM directed officials to increase the second dose coverage of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

He further directed them to ensure that everyone who got the first dose, be given the second dose timely in every state. PM Modi was also given a review of the progress in vaccination efforts under the “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign.

According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 73.58 lakh Covid-19 vaccines were administered on Friday. India’s cumulative vaccine coverage has crossed 121.06 doses.

