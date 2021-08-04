SportsTop Stories

PM Modi Congratulates Lovlina Borgohain On Winning Bronze Medal

By Pratidin Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Assam pugilist Lovlina Borgohain on bagging a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

He said that her tenacity and determination are admiration, adding that her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians.

“Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020,” he tweeted.

Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain Settles for Bronze

Borgohain lost her semi-final bout against Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli. She settled for a bronze medal after a comprehensive 0-5 loss against the reigning world champion.

