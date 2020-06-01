PM Modi Constitutes committee for water management in Northeast

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constituted North East Water Management Authority under the Chairmanship of the vice chairman of NITI Aayog for the permanent solution of flood and erosion.

Terming it the first such endeavour to find out permanent solution of flood under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonowal said that the Authority is working to formulate a long-term solution to deal with flood and erosion.

He also hoped that in the coming days Assam along with other neighbouring states will get relief from this problem. He also said that the district administrations are directed to give all relief to the flood affected people with the help of the public representatives.

Sonowal said that the Water Resources Department has taken timely steps and sprung into action to lessen the miseries of the people perpetrated by the flood. He also said that flood and Covid 19 have led to widespread problems, however the 3.30 crore people of the state are working hard to battle against these problems. This flood apart from hitting the farmers has caused miseries to the fishermen also.