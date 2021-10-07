NationalTop Stories

PM Modi Dedicates 35 PSA Oxygen Plants To Nation

By Pratidin Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants established under PM CARES across 35 states and Union Territories (UTs) at AIIMS Rishikesh.

Uttarakhand Governor Gurmeet Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya are present on the occasion.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), with the inception of these 35 PSA oxygen plants, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA oxygen plants.

Till now, a total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded under PM CARES all across the country, out of which more than 1,100 plants have been commissioned, providing an output of over 1,750 MT oxygen per day.

Operations and maintenance of these plants have been ensured by training more than 7,000 personnel. They come with an embedded Internet of Things (IoT) device for real-time monitoring of their functioning and performance through a consolidated web portal, said PMO.

(With Inputs from ANI)

