Top StoriesNational

PM Modi Dials Sourav Ganguly, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

By Pratidin Bureau
85

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to BCCI President and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly who underwent angioplasty after suffering a mild heart attack, and took stock of his health condition.

PM Modi also spoke to the BCCI President’s wife Dona Ganguly and enquired about his health. He wished him a speedy recovery.

Sourav Ganguly is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. Doctors said he is stable and his health parameters are normal. Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday.

Related News

Assam: 15 New COVID Cases Out Of 8,372 Tests, 1 Death

Indian Flag To Be Installed At UNSC As 2-Year Tenure Begins

All Assam Inter Club Golf Tournament Held Today

Rajasthan Govt Calls For Emergency Meet Over Bird Flu…

You might also like
Top Stories

Nagaon: Teacher held for stealing scholarship funds

Regional

Sitajakhala distributing milk for free

Regional

One Dies of COVID-19 At GMCH

Pratidin Exclusive

Japanese Encephalitis: Symptoms & Prevention

World

Pakistan shuts 3 international air routes

Uncategorized

Kamrup (M) DTO and 3 Others Placed Under Suspension

Comments
Loading...