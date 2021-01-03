PM Modi Dials Sourav Ganguly, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to BCCI President and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly who underwent angioplasty after suffering a mild heart attack, and took stock of his health condition.

PM Modi also spoke to the BCCI President’s wife Dona Ganguly and enquired about his health. He wished him a speedy recovery.

Sourav Ganguly is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. Doctors said he is stable and his health parameters are normal. Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday.