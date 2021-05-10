Top Stories

PM Modi Expresses Confidence In CM Sarma

By Pratidin Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking oath as Assam chief minister. Dr. Sarma was sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Assam today.   

Modi expressed confidence that he and his team of ministers will add momentum to the development journey of the state and fulfill people’s aspirations.

Congratulations to @himantabiswa Ji and the other Ministers who took oath today. I am confident this team will add momentum to the development journey of Assam and fulfil aspirations of the people.

Further Home Minister Amit Shah congratulating Dr. Sarma and the 13 ministers who took oath today said, ” I am confident that under PM @NarendraModi ji’s guidance and your leadership, the state of Assam will set a new benchmark of peace, progress & prosperity”.

